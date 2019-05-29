2019 Memorial Tournament odds and betting trends roundup

Tiger Woods has won the Memorial Tournament five times in his storied career, winning at Muirfield Village for the first time in 1999 and most recently for the fifth time in 2012. The 43-year-old will be looking for his sixth career win in this event over the weekend and is one of the betting favorites atop the field.

Woods is the second favorite at +1100 on the odds to win the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Tiger followed up his brilliant win in the Masters in April with a disappointing showing in the PGA Championship, failing to make the cut with a +5 through two days. He’ll look to get things back on track in this tournament with which he has so much positive history.

The only player going off as a bigger favorite than Woods is Rory McIlroy, who would pay +900 on a Memorial Tournament victory. McIlroy has finished in the Top 10 of nine of the 10 tournaments he has played in this season including a runner-up finish in the WGC Mexico Championship and a win at THE PLAYERS Championship. His current form suggests that the 30-year-old is likely to be in the mix for the lead come Sunday.

Justin Rose (+1600 to win the Memorial Tournament) has three top-three finishes this season, finishing in third place in the WGC HSBC Champions event in October, third place in the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this month and first place in the Farmers Insurance Open in January. Rose has historically performed well in this event, winning it in 2010 and finishing runner-up in both 2008 and 2015.

Previous winners expected to be in contention this year on the golf odds include last year’s winner Bryson DeChambeau (+2800), 2014’s winner Hideki Matsuyama (+2200), and 2013 winner Matt Kuchar (+1800). Rickie Fowler (+2000) still hasn’t won the Memorial Tournament, but he does have two runner-up finishes here since 2010.

Other potential contenders at online betting sites include Patrick Cantlay (+1600), Jordan Spieth (+1800), Justin Thomas (+1800), Tony Finau (+2000), Jason Day (+2200), Xander Schauffele (+2500), Gary Woodland (+2800), and Adam Scott (+3300). Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson are both sitting out of this year’s Memorial Tournament.

Memorial Tournament Betting Odds Rory McIlroy +900 Tiger Woods +1100 Justin Rose +1600 Patrick Cantlay +1600 Jordan Spieth +1800 Justin Thomas +1800 Matt Kuchar +1800 Rickie Fowler +2000 Tony Finau +2000 Hideki Matsuyama +2200 Jason Day +2200 Xander Schauffele +2500 Bryson DeChambeau +2800 Gary Woodland +2800 Adam Scott +3300 See the complete list at OddsShark

