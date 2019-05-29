 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2019 Memorial Tournament odds and betting trends roundup

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy enter the Memorial Tournament this week among the betting favorites on the golf odds at sportsbooks to win the event.

By OddsShark
Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods has won the Memorial Tournament five times in his storied career, winning at Muirfield Village for the first time in 1999 and most recently for the fifth time in 2012. The 43-year-old will be looking for his sixth career win in this event over the weekend and is one of the betting favorites atop the field.

Woods is the second favorite at +1100 on the odds to win the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Tiger followed up his brilliant win in the Masters in April with a disappointing showing in the PGA Championship, failing to make the cut with a +5 through two days. He’ll look to get things back on track in this tournament with which he has so much positive history.

The only player going off as a bigger favorite than Woods is Rory McIlroy, who would pay +900 on a Memorial Tournament victory. McIlroy has finished in the Top 10 of nine of the 10 tournaments he has played in this season including a runner-up finish in the WGC Mexico Championship and a win at THE PLAYERS Championship. His current form suggests that the 30-year-old is likely to be in the mix for the lead come Sunday.

Justin Rose (+1600 to win the Memorial Tournament) has three top-three finishes this season, finishing in third place in the WGC HSBC Champions event in October, third place in the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this month and first place in the Farmers Insurance Open in January. Rose has historically performed well in this event, winning it in 2010 and finishing runner-up in both 2008 and 2015.

Previous winners expected to be in contention this year on the golf odds include last year’s winner Bryson DeChambeau (+2800), 2014’s winner Hideki Matsuyama (+2200), and 2013 winner Matt Kuchar (+1800). Rickie Fowler (+2000) still hasn’t won the Memorial Tournament, but he does have two runner-up finishes here since 2010.

Other potential contenders at online betting sites include Patrick Cantlay (+1600), Jordan Spieth (+1800), Justin Thomas (+1800), Tony Finau (+2000), Jason Day (+2200), Xander Schauffele (+2500), Gary Woodland (+2800), and Adam Scott (+3300). Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson are both sitting out of this year’s Memorial Tournament.

Memorial Tournament Betting Odds

Rory McIlroy +900

Tiger Woods +1100

Justin Rose +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Jordan Spieth +1800

Justin Thomas +1800

Matt Kuchar +1800

Rickie Fowler +2000

Tony Finau +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2200

Jason Day +2200

Xander Schauffele +2500

Bryson DeChambeau +2800

Gary Woodland +2800

Adam Scott +3300

See the complete list at OddsShark

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Next Up In Golf

This Article has a component height of 9. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...