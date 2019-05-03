Celtics small favorite on NBA odds hosting Bucks on Friday

The Boston Celtics are 12-1 straight up and against the spread in their last 13 postseason games at home including a 4-0 SU and ATS record against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics will try to pick up another home win over the Bucks on Friday night.

Boston is a 2-point home favorite on the NBA odds for Game 3 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. After ending the regular season on an 0-8 ATS run at home, the Celtics are off to a 2-0 ATS start to this postseason.

Boston Celtics Notes

The Celtics improved to 6-0 SU and ATS with a dominant performance against the Bucks in Game 1, soaring to a 112-90 victory on the road as 8-point underdogs. Kyrie Irving led the way with 26 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in the win.

Perhaps content with just stealing one game in Milwaukee, the Celtics came out flat in a 123-102 loss in Game 2 as Irving scored only nine points on 22.2% shooting from the floor.

At home this season, the Celtics are 30-13 SU and 22-21 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Milwaukee Bucks Notes

Giannis Antetokounmpo bounced back from a disappointing 22-point effort in Game 1 to lead his team to a blowout win in Game 2 with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee knows all too well how hard it is to win in Boston after losing all four of its games here in the first round last season, but this Bucks team is a lot stronger than that one was.

The Bucks are tied with the Golden State Warriors for the best road record in the NBA, boasting a 29-14 SU and 26-15-2 ATS record away from home.

Bucks at Celtics Betting Total

Friday night’s total is set at 220 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 7-1 in the last eight games played between these two teams in Boston.

This series took seven games to decide last year, and both teams are deeper and healthier than they were a year ago. Whether this series continues along its current path of the two teams trading blowouts or serves up some more competitive games, the writing is on the wall for another long series between these two Eastern Conference powerhouses.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.