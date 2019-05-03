EPL Matchweek 37 odds, betting trends for top matchups

Manchester City is a perfect 12-0-0 over its last 12 matches with clean sheet victories in five of its last six games. The 2017-18 English Premier League champions will look to take another step towards defending their title on Monday when they host Leicester City.

Manchester City is the biggest favorite on the board this week going off at -700 on the Premier League odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Over its current 12-match winning streak, Manchester City has outscored its opponents a staggering 27 to 4. Leicester City (+1600 to win, +750 to draw) did come away with a 2-1 win the last time these two clubs met in December, but Manchester City has lost only one game with a 16-0-1 record since then.

Sitting one point behind Manchester City on the EPL table, all Liverpool can do is keep winning and hope for the best. Liverpool is unbeaten in its last 15 matches with an 11-4-0 record and has won each of its last seven. The club is a -275 favorite to pick up an eighth straight win this Saturday on the road against Newcastle (+900 to win, +400 to draw). Newcastle is 11-6-9 since starting off the season in an 0-3-7 rut.

While Manchester City and Liverpool refuse to lose, the rest of the top teams in the EPL are all struggling down the stretch. Tottenham Hotspur is 1-0-2 over its last three, Chelsea is 0-2-1, Arsenal is 0-3 and Manchester United is 0-1-2. All four are favored this weekend at online sports betting sites, but with the way they are playing it is tough to confidently put any of them in the win column.

Manchester United has the easiest draw of the lot as a -305 favorite on the road against hapless Huddersfield Town (+850 to win, +450 to draw) on Sunday. Arsenal is a -240 home favorite against Brighton (+750 to win, +385 to draw) and Chelsea is a -240 home favorite against Watford (+700 to win, +390 to draw) on Saturday.

As well, Tottenham is a -115 road favorite at Bournemouth (+305 to win, +280 to draw). The Spurs have scored only one single goal over their last four games since losing star striker Harry Kane to an ankle injury.

English Premier League Betting Lines Manchester City (-700) vs. Leicester City (+1600), Draw (+750) Newcastle (+900) vs. Liverpool (-275), Draw (+400) Huddersfield Town (+850) vs. Manchester United (-305), Draw (+450) Arsenal (-240) vs. Brighton (+750), Draw (+385) Chelsea (-240) vs. Watford (+700), Draw (+390) Bournemouth (+305) vs. Tottenham (-115), Draw (+280)

