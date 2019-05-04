Warriors underdogs on NBA odds for Game 3 at Rockets

The Golden State Warriors are 22-6 straight up and 15-13 against the spread in their last 28 games on the road. With another road win in Game 3 over the Houston Rockets, the Warriors could take a commanding 3-0 lead in this best-of-seven series.

Golden State is a 3.5-point road underdog on the NBA odds in Houston for Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Dating back to last season, the Warriors are 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS over their last six postseason road games.

Golden State Warriors Notes

After losing two of their three home games against the Los Angeles Clippers as double-digit home favorites in the first round, the Warriors got back to their winning ways at home in jumping out to a 2-0 series lead over the Rockets.

Kevin Durant has been Golden State’s top scorer in both games against Houston scoring 35 points in Game 1 and 29 points in Game 2. Stephen Curry has averaged 19 points per game while staying fresh with only 36 minutes played per game thus far.

The Warriors are 3-1 SU and 4-0 ATS in their last four instances as a road underdog per the OddsShark NBA Database. That stretch includes a 106-104 road win over Houston in March.

Houston Rockets Notes

Complaints about NBA officiating have dominated the headlines around this series, especially those coming from the Rockets. But at the end of the day, the Rockets need to handle their own business, and they now need to take four out of five games against one of the greatest teams ever assembled.

James Harden has matched Kevin Durant’s exact scoring totals through each of the first two games of this series, but his team has come up short in both of them. Houston is 34-10 SU and 25-17-2 ATS at home this season.

Warriors at Rockets Betting Total

Saturday night’s total is set at 221.5 points at betting sites. The UNDER is 6-1 in Golden State’s last seven road games against Houston.

No NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit. This game is a must-win for the Rockets, who will need to stay focused on the task at hand and take care of business at home instead of worrying about the officials.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.