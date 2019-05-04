Game Winner, Roadster lead 2019 Kentucky Derby odds

Former morning line favorite Omaha Beach has been scratched from the 2019 Kentucky Derby. With Omaha Beach out, Game Winner and Roadster are now the co-favorites in this wide open field on the Kentucky Derby odds.

Game Winner and Roadster are each going off at +350 to win the Derby at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Both of these horses are trained by Bob Baffert, as is the third favorite on the betting board, Improbable (+500 to win the Kentucky Derby).

Game Winner opened his career with four straight wins, capped off by a career best Beyer speed of 103 in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last November. He has finished in second place in each of his last two races, getting edged out by Omaha Beach in the Rebel and by Roadster in the Santa Anita Derby. Joel Rosario will look to keep Game Winner right behind the leaders before looking for a late surge.

Roadster has already edged out Game Winner once and will hope to do it again on Saturday. The gray colt will be ridden by Florent Geroux for the first time at the Kentucky Derby and will likely need to crack a Beyer speed of over 100 for the first time in his career if he hopes to finish in the winner’s circle.

Like Game Winner, Improbable has lost each of his last two races by a hair, one of them to Omaha Beach in the Arkansas Derby. Irad Ortiz Jr. will take the reigns for Improbable and will be closer to the rail at No. 6 than Baffert’s other horses with Game Winner at No. 15 and Roadster at No. 16.

Other likely contenders include Tacitus (+600), Maximum Security (+700) and Code of Honor (+1000). Maximum Security is the only undefeated horse in the field at a perfect 4-0, and three of those wins have been wire-to-wire victories. Look for Luis Saez to try to take this one out to the early lead.

Tax could be an interesting value pick at +2200 at online betting sites. The colt has won only two of his first five races, but he’s never run a bad race and has had Beyer speeds of over 100 in each of his last three.

2019 Kentucky Derby Odds

Game Winner +350

Roadster +350

Improbable +500

Tacitus +600

Maximum Security +700

Code Of Honor +1000

War Of Will +1600

Vekoma +1600

By My Standards +1600

Tax +2200

Win Win Win +2000

Bodexpress +2200

Haikal +2500

Cutting Humor +2500

Spinoff +2800

Plus Que Parfait +2800

Country House +3300

Long Range Toddy +4000

Gray Magician +5000

Master Fencer +5000

