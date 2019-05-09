Raptors favored at the Sixers on Game 6 NBA odds

The Toronto Raptors are 10-4 straight up and 9-5 against the spread in their last 14 road games against the Philadelphia 76ers. One more win in Philadelphia on Thursday night in Game 6 would send the Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Toronto is a 2-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Philadelphia at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Raptors were a 2-point road underdog when they beat the 76ers 101-96 in Game 4.

Toronto Raptors Notes

After building up a 21-point lead heading into the first half of Game 5, the Raptors rolled on to a 125-89 blowout victory over the 76ers. Pascal Siakam led the team with 25 points and continued his impressive run through the playoffs averaging 21.7 points per game through the team’s first 10 postseason games.

The Raptors have had the best defense in the playoffs this year allowing only 95 points per game and have held the 76ers to 95 or less in four of the first five games in this series.

In their last 20 games against the 76ers, the Raptors are 15-5 SU and 14-6 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Philadelphia 76ers Notes

Joel Embiid turned the ball over eight times in the blowout loss while scoring only 13 points. Since averaging 24.8 points per game in the first round against Brooklyn, Embiid has been held to only 17 points per game in this series, a number heavily inflated by the 33 points he had in Philadelphia’s 116-95 win in Game 3.

Jimmy Butler has been the team’s best player with 22.6 points per game against Toronto. The 76ers are 2-11 SU and 5-8 ATS in their last 13 games as a home underdog.

Raptors at 76ers Betting Total

Thursday night’s total is set at 213.5 points at betting sites. The UNDER is 9-2 in Toronto’s last 11 games.

Since their impressive offensive outburst in Game 3, the 76ers have been stymied on offense in each of their last two games. Momentum can change on a dime in the postseason and Philadelphia does have home court in this one. But through the first five games of this series, the Raptors have controlled the tempo the clear majority of the time, and Philadelphia’s season could be over if that trend continues

