Trail Blazers Game 6 favorites hosting Nuggets on Thursday

The Portland Trail Blazers are just 3-9 straight up and 2-9-1 against the spread in their last 12 games against the Denver Nuggets. The Trail Blazers will try to crack the code and force a Game 7 in this series with a win against the Nuggets on Thursday.

Portland is a 4-point home favorite on the NBA odds in Game 6 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last five home games against Denver, the Trail Blazers are 2-3 SU and 0-5 ATS.

Portland Trail Blazers Notes

The Trail Blazers carried the momentum of their series win against the Oklahoma City Thunder into a strong start to this series, stealing Game 2 in Denver with a 97-90 win as 4-point underdogs and then outlasting the Nuggets 140-137 in a quadruple-overtime win in Game 3.

Since then, Portland was unable to hold on to home court with a 116-112 loss in Game 4 and was on the wrong side of the most lopsided game of the series on Tuesday when they lost by a score of 124-98.

Over their last 16 games played in the month of May, the Trail Blazers are just 5-11 SU and 4-12 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Denver Nuggets Notes

Nikola Jokic ramped up his production from the regular season with 23.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game against the San Antonio Spurs. Jokic has been even better through his first five games against Portland averaging 26.4 points, 14.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.

With Jokic at just 24 years old and Jamal Murray at 22, the Nuggets appear to have a bright future; but the present is looking pretty bright as well. Denver is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games against Portland.

Nuggets at Trail Blazers Betting Total

Thursday night’s total is set at 215.5 points at online sports betting sites. The OVER is 7-0 in Denver’s last seven on the road.

Portland is 12-1 SU in its last 13 games at home. With the exception of Game 5, every game in this series has been competitive, especially the two in Portland. A series this hard-fought by both teams feels destined for seven games, but Denver will try to prevent that from happening with a repeat performance of Tuesday night’s game.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.