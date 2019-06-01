Blues home favorites on odds for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

The Boston Bruins had an 8-0 winning streak snapped in Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime loss at home to the St. Louis Blues. The Bruins will try to start up a new winning streak on Saturday when they take on the Blues in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Boston is a -105 road underdog on the NHL odds in St. Louis at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Blues will be looking for a third straight win at home as -115 favorites.

Boston Bruins Betting Notes

The Bruins were one win away from a perfect 9-0 month of May, but it wasn’t in the cards as St. Louis was able to steal Game 2 with a 3-2 win in overtime. Boston never trailed until the score went final, taking leads of 1-0 and 2-1 in the first period that were both erased before the two teams went scoreless in both the second and third periods.

Tuukka Rask made 34 saves to help keep Boston’s chances alive, but their time ran out in the extra period. Boston is 8-2 over its last 10 road games per the OddsShark NHL Database. That stretch includes a current run of four straight postseason road wins.

St. Louis Blues Betting Notes

Unlike in Game 1 where the Blues were only buzzing in the first period, Game 2 was a complete effort from start to finish for the road team. St. Louis outshot Boston 37 to 23 before finally breaking through with the game winner in overtime.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored the goal that tied the game up at two apiece, extending his goal streak to four straight games in the process. The Blues will try to keep things going at home, where they have actually been worse this postseason at 5-5 through 10 games compared to a 8-3 record on the road.

Bruins at Blues Betting Total

Saturday’s total is set at five goals at online betting sites. The UNDER is 8-4 in Boston’s last 12 games.

Through the first two games of this series, the Stanley Cup Final has lived up to its expectations as a physical battle between two of the league’s toughest teams. Home ice doesn’t seem like it’s going to matter much in this series, and that makes every game feel like a potential coin flip.

