Brewers underdogs at the Astros on Tuesday MLB odds

The Milwaukee Brewers are a perfect 4-0 over their last four games after sweeping the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend. The Brewers will try to keep things going against the best team in the American League on Tuesday night when they visit the Houston Astros for the first game of a two-game interleague series.

Milwaukee is a +120 road underdog on the MLB odds in Houston at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Freddy Peralta will take the mound facing off against Brad Peacock and the Astros as -130 home favorites.

Milwaukee Brewers at Houston Astros When: Tuesday, June 11, 8:10 p.m. ET Where: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas Betting Line / Total: Houston -130 / 9 Runs Brewers at Astros OddsShark Matchup Report

Milwaukee Brewers Betting Notes

With their recent 4-0 run adding to a 21-12 run since early May, the Brewers enter this eight-game road trip neck-and-neck with the Chicago Cubs atop the NL Central with a record of 38-28.

Christian Yelich has been nothing short of sensational this season as he leads the Brewers in all major offensive categories with a .340 batting average, .446 on base percentage, 24 home runs, 50 runs and 53 RBI. Yelich’s at-bats have been a must-see attraction in 2019.

The last 20 games between the Brewers and Astros have been split right down the middle at 10-10 apiece per the OddsShark MLB Database.

Houston Astros Betting Notes

Since falling to 18-14 on the season with a 5-8 slump in late April, the Astros have re-emerged as the team to beat in the American League. Houston is 27-8 over its last 35 games and hasn’t lost a single series in its last 11.

The Astros rank third in the majors in Team ERA at 3.44 and in the top ten offensively averaging 5.10 runs per game. Brad Peacock has been fantastic for the Astros this season with a 3.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 67 strikeouts through 64.2 innings pitched. Houston is 5-1 over his last six starts.

Brewers at Astros Betting Total

Tuesday night’s total is set at nine runs at sports betting sites. The OVER is 4-1 in Milwaukee’s last five games in Houston.

This should be an exciting two-game tilt between two of the best teams in baseball. The series wraps up on Wednesday night in Houston with a scheduled pitching matchup of Brandon Woodruff vs. Justin Verlander. The Astros are 11-3 in Verlander’s 14 starts in 2019.

