Bruins favorites vs. Blues on Stanley Cup Game 7 odds

The Boston Bruins are 19-7 on the moneyline over their last 26 home games. The Bruins are hoping that home ice advantage makes the difference on Wednesday night when they host the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Boston is a -165 favorite on the NHL odds to win Lord Stanley’s Cup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Blues will try to beat the Bruins in Boston for the third straight time in this series on Wednesday as +145 road underdogs.

Boston Bruins Betting Notes

With his team facing elimination, Tuukka Rask had his best game of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night, stopping 28 of the 29 shots he faced in Boston’s 5-1 win. The Bruins eventually ran away with the game in the third period, but it was 1-0 heading into the second intermission, and the entire complexity of the game would have changed had Rask surrendered the game-tying goal.

The four-goal third period was a nice confidence booster for Boston’s offense after the team had scored only four goals in its previous eight periods combined.

Including a 1-2 record so far in this series, the Bruins are 4-10 in their last 14 home games against St. Louis per the OddsShark NHL Database.

St. Louis Blues Betting Notes

St. Louis played well through the first two periods of Game 6 but was unable to break through at home against Rask. The Blues remarkably enter Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final with a losing record at home this postseason of 6-7, which is a testament to how good the team has been on the road with a 9-3 record in the postseason thus far.

St. Louis also enters this winner-take-all matchup with an 11-2 record in its last 13 games coming off of a loss and has bounced back from each of its previous two losses to the Bruins with wins.

Blues at Bruins Betting Total

Wednesday’s total is set at 5.5 goals. The OVER is 4-2 through the first six games of this series.

The Stanley Cup Final looked to be evenly matched on paper and these two teams have delivered on those expectations with a fantastically competitive series. This one deserved a Game 7, and now all that’s left to do is crown a champion to the 2019 season.

