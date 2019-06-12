Koepka, McIlroy, Johnson leaders atop 2019 U.S. Open odds

Brooks Koepka has won four of the last nine major golf championships. The 29-year-old will try to win his fifth career major title this weekend in the 2019 U.S. Open.

Koepka is one of three co-favorites going off at +850 on the odds to win the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. He is joined on the betting board by Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, who are also each going off at +850 to win this event.

It’s difficult to make a strong case for betting against Koepka in any major tournament; the American thrives on the grandest stage, as illustrated by his tied-for-second finish in the Masters and his win in the PGA Championship so far this season.

It also doesn’t hurt that Koepka became the first player to win this tournament two years in a row last year since Curtis Strange accomplished the feat back in 1988 and 1989. Koepka looks to join Willie Anderson (1903-1905) as the only other player to ever win the U.S. Open three years in a row.

Rory McIlroy won his first major tournament in the U.S. Open back in 2011, and his 16-under-par is tied with Koepka’s 2017 performance as the all-time record in this tournament. McIlroy is having a fantastic season; he has finished in the top 10 in 10 of his last 12 tournaments including six top-five finishes and two wins in THE PLAYERS Championship and in this month’s RBC Canadian Open. It feels like only a matter of time before McIlroy ends his major slump.

Dustin Johnson’s first and only career major win came in the U.S. Open back in 2016. Johnson has been knocking on the door all season with a tied-for-second finish in the Masters and a solo second place finish in the PGA Championship so far in 2019. Johnson has finished in sixth place or better in five of his last eight tournament appearances.

Other potential contenders to win the U.S. Open behind the co-favorites on the golf odds are Tiger Woods (+1100), Patrick Cantlay (+1800), Jordan Spieth (+2000), Justin Rose (+2500), Rickie Fowler (+2500), Xander Schaufflele (+2500), Jon Rahm (+2800) and Justin Thomas (+2800). Woods won the Masters earlier this season and is a three-time winner of the U.S. Open.

