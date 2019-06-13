Brooks Koepka highlights 2019 U.S. Open prop bets board

Brooks Koepka has won the U.S. Open two years in a row and has won four of the last nine major golf tournaments, including last month’s PGA Championship. The 29-year-old’s recent success makes him one of the most intriguing golfers to watch heading into this weekend’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Koepka is one of the favorites to win going off at +900 to outlast the field on the U.S. Open odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Interestingly, despite his recent successes in this tournament and other major tournaments, Koepka finds himself as an underdog in head-to-head U.S. Open betting props against fellow favorites Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy. Koepka is a +105 underdog against McIlroy (-135) and a +110 underdog against Johnson (-140).

Koepka is going off as the favorite in other head-to-head matchups though as a -125 favorite against Patrick Cantlay (-105), a -150 favorite against Tiger Woods (+115) and a -190 favorite against Jordan Spieth (+150). These golfers all make up a loaded field on the prop bet of who will finish the U.S. Open as the Top American Player, with Koepka and Johnson going off as co-favorites at +600 each over Woods (+800), Spieth (+1200), Cantlay (+1200), Justin Thomas (+1600), Rickie Fowler (+1600) and Xander Schaufflele (+1600).

Another interesting prop splits the U.S. Open competitors into tiered groups, with bettors tasked with selecting which golfer will finish with the best score in his group. Group A has Koepka, Johnson, and McIlroy all going off at +275 each over Woods (+425) and Spieth (+650). Group B includes Cantlay (+275), Justin Rose (+350), Jon Rahm (+375), Fowler (+375) and Schauffele (+375). All five golfers in Group C are going off at +350 each on those golf odds: Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Francesco Molinari, Hideki Matsuyama and Tommy Fleetwood.

U.S. Open prop bettors can also make wagers on the overall results of the tournament. A hole-in-one being recorded is a -155 favorite over no hole-in-ones in the U.S. Open going off at +120. A winning margin of one stroke is a slight favorite at +250 over a playoff (+300), two strokes (+400), three strokes (+450) or four strokes or more (+300). A wire-to-wire winner would pay +1200 while the winner failing to go wire-to-wire is a massive -3300 favorite.

