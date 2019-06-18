White Sox vs. Cubs: Odds and series betting trends

The Chicago Cubs are 7-2 in their last nine games against the Chicago White Sox. The Cubs will try to break out of their recent slump in a two-game series against their cross-town rivals starting on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field

The Cubs are a -230 home favorite on the MLB odds in the Windy City Showdown at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Cole Hamels will get the start for the home team going up against Ivan Nova and the White Sox as +195 road underdogs.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs When: Tuesday, June 18, 8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois Betting Line / Total: Cubs -230 / OFF White Sox at Cubs OddsShark Matchup Report

Chicago Cubs Betting Notes

Over a disappointing seven-game road trip against the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers last week, the Cubs went 2-5 over seven games. This recent slump has allowed the Milwaukee Brewers to take over first place in the NL Central, but the Cubs are hoping to regain that lead over a 10-game homestand starting on Tuesday.

Newly acquired closer Craig Kimbrel is starting a Triple-A assignment this week and should be ready to join the team next week.

In their last seven games at home, the Cubs are 6-1 per the OddsShark MLB Database. The Cubs are also 6-2 in their last eight home games against the White Sox.

Chicago White Sox Betting Notes

After losing 100 games last season across a 62-100 campaign, the White Sox have been far more competitive in 2019 with a 34-36 record through their first 70 games. Chicago has a couple of exciting young players on offense to build around moving forward in Tim Anderson, who is batting .315 with 10 home runs, and Yoan Moncada, who is batting .294 with 12 home runs.

And Lucas Giolito looks like a legitimate staff ace for years to come with a 2.22 ERA and 0.95 WHIP. The White Sox have lost two straight since going 5-1 over their previous six games.

White Sox at Cubs Betting Total

The total for this contest will be released by sportsbooks on Tuesday afternoon. The OVER is 4-2 in the last six meetings between the Cubs and White Sox.

The Cubs are 10-3 in their last 13 games with Cole Hamels on the mound. This short series will wrap up on Wednesday when Giolito will get his first taste of this rivalry in a matchup against Jon Lester.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.