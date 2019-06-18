Rockies vs. Diamondbacks: Odds and series betting trends

The Colorado Rockies are a perfect 5-0 in their last five games against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rockies hope to extend that winning streak on Tuesday night when they take on the Diamondbacks in the first game of a three-game series.

Colorado is a +115 road underdog on the MLB odds in Arizona at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Antonio Senzatela will take the mound for the Rockies squaring off against Merrill Kelly and the Diamondbacks as -135 home favorites.

Colorado Rockies Betting Notes

Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon, David Dahl and Trevor Story are all having fantastic seasons for the Rockies as the team ranks second only to the Minnesota Twins in runs per game (5.70) and team batting average (.271) this season.

But despite possessing an elite offense, the Rockies are just 37-34 on the season and 4-5 over their last nine games. The culprit is the team’s pitching, which sits in 28th place in team ERA at 5.29 and dead last by a considerable margin in ERA among starting pitchers with a whopping 5.85 runs allowed per game.

The desert heat in Arizona hasn’t bothered the Rockies as they are 6-1 in their last seven road games against the Diamondbacks per the OddsShark MLB Database.

Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Notes

Arizona has been extremely streaky this season, erasing a 6-9 start with a 14-4 run only to follow that up with a 10-19 slump. Since then, the Diamondbacks are back on track with an 8-3 record over their last 11 games, and the net result of all of these ups and downs is a middle-of-the-pack record of 38-35.

The Diamondbacks rank seventh in the league in runs scored and ninth in team ERA, so they should be a playoff contender if they can find some consistency. Merrill Kelly has been brilliant in three May starts with a 3-0 record, a 0.81 ERA and a 0.63 WHIP.

Rockies at Diamondbacks Betting Total

Tuesday night’s total is set at 9.5 runs. The OVER is 6-2 in Arizona’s last eight games and 5-1 in Colorado’s last six.

This should be a fun series between two hard-hitting NL rivals. It continues with projected pitching matchups of Jon Gray vs. Zack Greinke on Wednesday night and Jeff Hoffman vs. Robbie Ray on Thursday afternoon.

