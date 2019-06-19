Brooks Koepka leads 2019 Travelers Championship odds

Brooks Koepka picked up a runner-up finish at the U.S. Open last weekend for his fifth runner-up finish since the start of last season, tied with Tony Finau for the most on the tour over that stretch. Koepka and Finau will both be in the same group when the 2019 Travelers Championship kicks off this Thursday.

Koepka is a +750 favorite on the odds to win the Travelers Championship in Cromwell at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. It’s difficult to make a strong case against fading Koepka with the way he is playing at the moment; the 29-year-old has finished in the top four in four of his last six tournament appearances including runner-up finishes in the Masters and U.S. Open and a win in the PGA Championship. He is clearly the one to beat if he is on his game this weekend.

Joining Koepka and Finau (+3300 to win the Travelers Championship) in one of Thursday’s featured groups is last year’s winner, Bubba Watson. Watson (+2800) won this tournament by three strokes with a 17-under-par performance in 2018 for his third career win in this event (also winning it in 2010 and 2015). The defending champion has been struggling this season with only two top ten finishes in 14 events thus far.

Patrick Cantlay is second on the golf odds behind Koepka at +1000 to win this tournament. In 2011, Cantlay shot a 60 in the Travelers Championship as a 19-year-old amateur, the lowest score by an amateur in PGA Tour history. The 27-year-old has three top three finishes in his last five tournaments including a win in the Memorial Tournament earlier this month.

Jordan Spieth (+1600) won the Travelers in 2017 and went on to win the Open Championship in his very next event. That was Spieth’s last win on the PGA Tour; perhaps another win at the TPC at River Highlands could be just what Spieth needs to spark a return to his old form.

Other potential contenders to win this year’s Travelers Championship include Justin Thomas (+1800), Paul Casey (+1800), Francesco Molinari (+2000), Jason Day (+2000), Bryson DeChambeau (+2500), Marc Leishman (+2800), Tommy Fleetwood (+2800) and Louis Oosthuizen (+3300). Leishman won this event in 2012.

Travelers Championship Betting Lines Brooks Koepka +750 Patrick Cantlay +1000 Jordan Spieth +1600 Justin Thomas +1800 Paul Casey +1800 Francesco Molinari +2000 Jason Day +2000 Bryson DeChambeau +2500 Bubba Watson +2800 Marc Leishman +2800 Tommy Fleetwood +2800 Louis Oosthuizen +3300 Tony Finau +3300 See the complete list at OddsShark

