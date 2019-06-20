Lightning headline 2020 Stanley Cup championship odds

The Tampa Bay Lightning had the best regular season record in the NHL last year by a considerable margin, going 62-16-4 before melting down in the first round of the playoffs. The Lightning will try to bounce back and get the job done in the upcoming 2019/20 season.

Tampa Bay is a +800 favorite on the 2020 Stanley Cup odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Last season, the Lightning led the league in scoring with 3.89 goals per game and ranked seventh in goals against allowing only 2.7 goals per game. But after crushing the league throughout the entire regular season, the Lightning were swept out of the playoffs by the Columbus Blue Jackets (+2800 to win the Stanley Cup) in the first round.

This year’s squad should be just as talented as last year’s team and it should have a chip on its shoulder this time around.

Three of the top four favorites to win the Stanley Cup all reside in the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division; joining the Lightning near the top of those NHL odds are the Boston Bruins (+900) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (+1000). The Leafs were knocked out of the first round by the Bruins in seven games, and Boston advanced to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final before eventually falling to the St. Louis Blues (+1200).

These three teams all have something to prove this season and their battle for supremacy in the Atlantic figures to be one of this season’s top stories.

Over in the Metropolitan Division, the Washington Capitals (+1600) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (+1800) will be looking to bounce back from disappointing first round exits in 2019. Washington has won its division nine times in the last 12 seasons including four straight years at the top of the Metropolitan.

Out West, the Blues are likely to have plenty of competition in their attempt to repeat in the Vegas Golden Knights (+900), Colorado Avalanche (+1200), San Jose Sharks (+1600), Winnipeg Jets (+1600), Calgary Flames (+1800) and Nashville Predators (+2200). Vegas lost Game 7 of the first round due to an erroneous major penalty called in the third period this past spring and is yet another team with unfinished business heading into the new season.

2020 Stanley Cup Odds Tampa Bay Lightning +800 Boston Bruins +900 Vegas Golden Knights +900 Toronto Maple Leafs +1000 Colorado Avalanche +1200 St. Louis Blues +1200 San Jose Sharks +1600 Washington Capitals +1600 Winnipeg Jets +1600 Calgary Flames +1800 Pittsburgh Penguins +1800 Nashville Predators +2200 Columbus Blue Jackets +2800 See the complete list at OddsShark

