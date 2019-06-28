Braves underdogs at Mets in Friday night series opener

The Atlanta Braves are 15-5 over their last 20 games. The Braves will try to stay hot over a three-game divisional series starting on Friday night against the New York Mets.

Atlanta is a +120 road underdog on the MLB odds in Queens at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Mike Soroka will take the hill for the Braves going up against Jacob deGrom and the Mets as -130 home favorites.

Atlanta Braves Betting Notes

The Braves kicked off the 2019 season with an 18-20 record before finding their groove and going 30-14 over their last 44 games. Atlanta now leads the NL East with a 48-34 record, the second best record in the NL behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This Braves offense ranks second in the NL in runs scored with 5.41 per game and third in the NL in home runs with 126. Freddie Freeman is having another fantastic season batting .312 with 22 home runs and 63 RBI.

In their last five games with Mike Soroka on the mound, the Braves are a perfect 5-0 per the OddsShark MLB Database. The rookie right-hander owns an impressive 2.07 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP through his first 13 starts.

New York Mets Betting Notes

With a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, the Mets wrapped up a dismal 3-8 road trip with a fifth straight loss.

New York was projected by some to be a dark horse contender in the NL this season, but through the first half of 2019 the Mets are 37-45 and sitting 11 games behind the Braves in the standings. The Mets are just 1-5 in deGrom’s last six starts.

Braves at Mets Betting Total

Friday night’s total is set at 7.5 runs. The UNDER is 10-3 in the last 13 games the Mets have hosted the Braves.

The Mets are 20-14 at home compared to a 17-30 record on the road, so perhaps the change of venue will help New York to snap out of its current slump. The series continues over the weekend with Julio Teheran vs Steven Matz on Saturday and Max Fried vs Noah Syndergaard on Sunday. Syndergaard is set to return after a short stint on the injured list.

