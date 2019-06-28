Cardinals small underdogs on MLB betting lines at Padres

The St. Louis Cardinals are 0-3 over their last three games since going 9-4 over their previous 13 games. The Cardinals will try to snap their losing streak on Friday night in the first game of a three-game series on the road against the San Diego Padres.

St. Louis is a +106 road underdog on the MLB odds in San Diego at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Michael Wacha is set to start for the road team against Eric Lauer and the Padres as -116 home favorites.

St. Louis Cardinals Betting Notes

With a record of 40-39 heading into Friday’s action, the Cardinals are only two games behind the Milwaukee Brewers and three games behind the Chicago Cubs in the race for the NL Central.

But while the Cubs have a season run differential of +63 with 411 runs scored and 348 runs allowed, the Cardinals are at only +9 with 358 for and 349 against. St. Louis may need to get some help on offense through the trade market if it hopes to compete for a playoff spot down the stretch.

In their last 10 road games against the Padres, the Cardinals are 7-3 per the OddsShark MLB Database.

San Diego Padres Betting Notes

San Diego’s last winning season came all the way back in 2010 when the team went 90-72. Since then, the Padres have been under .500 with eight straight losing seasons including three straight seasons with at least 91 losses.

This stretch of disappointing results could come to an end sooner than later; San Diego is 40-40 through its first 80 games and sits only 2.5 games out of the NL Wild Card picture. The Padres enter this series with a 6-3 record over their last nine games.

Cardinals at Padres Betting Total

Friday night’s total is set at 8.5 runs. The UNDER is 5-1 in St. Louis’ last six road games against San Diego.

Only a half-game separates these two teams in the Wild Card standings, so this series could play a role in that race depending on how the second half of the season unfolds. Over the weekend, Chris Paddack is set to start against Dakota Hudson on Saturday and Joey Lucchesi faces Miles Mikolas on Sunday. The Cardinals are 7-0 in Hudson’s last seven starts.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.