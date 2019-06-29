Djokovic betting favorite for men’s draw on Wimbledon odds

Novak Djokovic won the Wimbledon Championship in 2018 to earn his fourth career victory in this event last year. The 15-time Grand Slam tournament winner will try to add a 16th Grand Slam title to his storied career with another win at Wimbledon in 2019.

Djokovic is a +135 favorite to win in London on the 2019 Wimbledon odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Before failing to capture the French Open, Djokovic had won each of the last three Grand Slam titles in tennis with wins in the 2019 Australian Open, the 2018 U.S. Open and the 2018 Wimbledon Championship. Firmly in his prime and with plenty of successful history in this event to draw on, Djokovic makes sense as the odds-on favorite.

From 2003 to 2007, Roger Federer (+300 to win Wimbledon) won this tournament five straight times. He added victories in 2009, 2012 and 2017 to bring his total number of wins at Wimbledon to eight. Federer has picked up three tournament wins in 2019 with victories at Dubai, Miami and Halle and should be a legitimate force to earn yet another win in the Grand Slam event in which he has enjoyed the most career success.

Rafael Nadal rounds out the top three biggest threats to win Wimbledon on the men’s side at +550 on the tennis odds. Nadal is far less dominant on grass than he is on his preferred surface of clay, but the 33-year-old is still playing at an extremely high level and is healthy as indicated by his performance in the French Open. The Spaniard earned victories at Wimbledon in 2008 and 2010 and owns 18 Grand Slam titles coming into this event.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (+1600) could be the one with the best chance of ending the Big Three’s dominance in this event. Tsitsipas has enjoyed a strong season in 2019 with runner-up finishes at Dubai and Madrid and wins at Estoril and Marseille. At just 20 years old, the Greek pro looks poised for a bright future.

Other potential dark horse contenders include Felix Auger Aliassime (+2500)

Milos Raonic (+2500), Alexander Zverev (+2800), Dominic Thiem (+2800), Marin Cilic (+2800), Kevin Anderson (+3300), and Nick Kyrgios (+3300). Cilic broke through for a Grand Slam title with a win in the 2014 U.S. Open.

