Barty listed atop 2019 Wimbledon odds for women’s draw

Ashleigh Barty broke through as a +2000 betting underdog to win her first Grand Slam title in the 2019 French Open. The Australian pro won’t be an underdog this time around as she tops the betting board heading into this year’s Wimbledon event.

Barty is a +500 favorite on the odds to win Wimbledon in London at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. After spending the first five years of her professional career ranked outside of the top 150 players in the WTA, Barty broke the Top 20 in 2017 and is now all the way up to No. 1 in the world after her win in the French Open. The 23-year-old is 36-5 so far in 2019 with three tournament victories, doubling her career win total in just half of this calendar year.

No longer a breakout star waiting to happen, Barty enters Wimbledon as the odds-on favorite.

Serena Williams (+800 to win Wimbledon) will try to pick up her first Grand Slam title since she won the Australian Open back in 2017. Williams had a disappointing early exit out of the French Open, but grass is a far different surface than clay, a surface on which Williams has always comparatively struggled. The 23-time Grand Slam winner has won Wimbledon seven times, most recently back-to-back in 2015 and 2016.

Another veteran that could be in the mix on the tennis odds this year is Wimbledon’s defending champion, Angelique Kerber (+800). Kerber picked up her first Grand Slam victory in this event last year with a victory over Serena Williams, giving her the third Grand Slam title and the 12th WTA tournament win of her career.

Karolina Pliskova (+900) is having a strong season to date with wins in Brisbane and Rome and a runner-up finish to Ashleigh Barty in Miami. Pliskova has a 30-9 record so far this season and her semifinals run in the Australian Open suggests she could be a major player in this event as well.

Other potential contenders in this wide open field include Petra Kvitova (+1200), Naomi Osaka (+1400), Simona Halep (+1600), Kiki Bertens (+1800), Johanna Konta (+2000), Sloane Stephens (+2000) and Madison Keys (+2200). Osaka won back-to-back Grand Slam titles in the 2018 U.S. Open and the 2019 Australian Open before falling short in the French Open.

