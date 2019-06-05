Blues at Bruins: Stanley Cup Final Game 5 odds

The Boston Bruins are 5-1 in their last six games coming off a loss. After suffering a 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 4, the Bruins will try to take back their series lead when they host St. Louis on Thursday night.

Boston is a -155 home favorite on the NHL odds in Game 5 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Blues hope to take their first lead of the series with a win as +135 road underdogs.

Boston Bruins Betting Notes

Coming off a 7-2 win in Game 3, it looked as though Boston had taken firm control of the series and might return home in Game 5 with a chance to close out the series. Instead, the Blues fought back and dealt the Bruins a 4-2 loss in Game 4, tying this series back up at two games apiece.

While Tuukka Rask has played well in the finals with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage, he has given up at least two goals in every game and has not had the air of invincibility in this series that he had in the previous two.

Boston is 19-6 on the moneyline in its last 25 games at home per the OddsShark NHL Database.

St. Louis Blues Betting Notes

For the second straight time in this series, the Blues shook off a disappointing loss with a fantastic effort, improving to 11-2 in their last 13 games after a loss. St. Louis looked lost and was completely dominated through two periods of Game 1 and virtually all of Game 3.

In Games 2 and 4 however, the Blues have totally controlled the tempo and outshot the Bruins 74-43. Can that version of the team show up on Thursday night without a loss preceding it?

Blues at Bruins Betting Total

Thursday night’s total is set at 5.5 goals at online betting sites. The OVER is 4-1 in Boston’s last five home games.

If we’ve learned one thing in this series it’s that momentum doesn’t matter much to these two teams. It will be interesting to see if Game 5 continues the trend of one team controlling the action for most of the night or if this will be the first time in the series that both teams are at their best. Either way, it should be another great game to watch.

