Cejudo vs. Moraes UFC 238 odds and betting trends

Henry Cejudo is hoping to become just the seventh fighter in MMA history to win a championship belt in two different classes. The reigning UFC flyweight champion will attempt to win the vacant UFC bantamweight championship on Saturday night when he takes on Marlon Moraes in the main event of UFC 238.

Cejudo is a slight underdog at -105 on the UFC odds to win this bout in Chicago at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Each of Cejudo’s last two wins have come against two huge names in the UFC, defeating Demetrius Johnson for the flyweight title at UFC 227 and then defending that title against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC Fight Night 143. Now Cejudo jumps up in weight class in an attempt to pick up another impressive win.

Marlon Moraes (-125 to win this fight) was a perfect 11-0 in the WSOF and was the bantamweight champion in that organization. Moraes started his UFC career off with a disappointing split decision loss to Raphael Assuncao at UFC 212, but since then he’s won each of his last four fights including a rematch against Assuncao, stopping each of his last three fights short with two knockouts and one submission win.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko is the biggest favorite at sports betting sites on the card going off at -1100 as she defends her UFC women’s flyweight championship against Jessica Eye. Shevchenko defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 to win this title and to improve to 16-3 as a professional. She is 9-0 in her last nine fights against anyone besides Amanda Nunes.

Tony Ferguson (-155) carries an 11-fight winning streak into his bout this Saturday against Donald Cerrone (+125). Cerrone is enjoying a career resurgence with three straight wins after going just 1-4 in his previous five fights. The winner of this lightweight bout could be in line for a title fight soon.

Rounding out the main card are Petr Yan (-350) vs. Jimmie Rivera (+265) and Tai Tuivasa (-140) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (+110). Yan’s career is off to a 12-1 start as a professional including seven straight wins and a perfect 4-0 record through his first four fights in the UFC.

