Raptors underdogs at Warriors on NBA Finals Game 4 odds

The Toronto Raptors are 6-1 straight up and against the spread over their last seven games. The Raptors can take a 3-1 stranglehold over the NBA Finals with a road upset in Game 4 on Friday night against the Golden State Warriors.

Toronto is a 5-point road underdog on the NBA odds in Oakland at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. After closing as a 3-point underdog in Game 3, the Raptors won outright by a score of 123-109.

Toronto Raptors Betting Notes

The Raptors knew that they needed to take advantage of Golden State’s severely injury-hampered lineup, and they did exactly that on Wednesday. All five starters scored at least 17 points in the blowout win, with Kawhi Leonard leading the way with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Kyle Lowry chipping in with 24 points and nine assists.

Toronto should be playing loose and confidently on Friday night knowing they the team has already taken back home court in this series.

Since going 0-13 SU and 2-11 ATS in their previous 13 road games against the Warriors, the Raptors are 2-0 SU and ATS over their last two per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Golden State Warriors Betting Notes

Stephen Curry had an MVP-like effort in Game 3 with 43 minutes on the court and a playoff career-high of 47 points, but it wasn’t enough to make up for the absences of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Thompson is expected to return for Game 4 while Durant will remain sidelined for at least one more game.

The Warriors very rarely trail in a series and will be in for another gut-check game on Friday. Golden State is 11-1 SU and 9-3 ATS over its last 12 games coming off of a loss.

Raptors at Warriors Betting Total

Friday night’s total is 216 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 3-0-1 in Golden State’s last four games.

Thompson is a key component of this Warriors machine on both the offensive and defensive end of the court, as was made evident in Game 3. Steve Kerr elected to give Thompson’s hamstring an extra couple of days to heal instead of playing him on Wednesday, so we’ll see what kind of impact he can have on the game in this one.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.