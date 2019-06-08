Blues favorites on Stanley Cup Final Game 6 odds vs. Bruins

The St. Louis Blues are a perfect 3-0 in the games in which they have had an opportunity to eliminate their opponents this postseason. The Blues will try to extend that streak to 4-0 and win their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history on Sunday night when they host the Boston Bruins.

St. Louis is a -120 home favorite on the NHL odds in Game 6 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Bruins can force a Game 7 on their home ice with a win as +100 underdogs.

St. Louis Blues Betting Notes

Jordan Binnington had perhaps the best game of his young career on Thursday night, stopping 38 of the 39 shots that he faced to help lead the Blues to a 2-1 road upset over the Bruins. Ryan O’Reilly followed up his two-goal performance in Game 4 with a goal and an assist in Game 5.

Suddenly, St. Louis’ 7-2 loss in Game 3 feels like ancient history, and the Blues are right at the cusp of making history.

Through their first 12 home games this postseason, the Blues are just 6-6 per the OddsShark NHL Database. On the road, St. Louis is 9-3 in the playoffs.

Boston Bruins Betting Notes

The Bruins have a legitimate gripe about the refereeing after a fairly blatant trip was missed and that miscue led directly to St. Louis’ second goal in Game 5, which would prove to be the game winner.

St. Louis was on the wrong end of a similar situation in the Western Conference Final when the refs missed a hand pass that led directly to a San Jose game-winner in overtime. The Blues responded to that unfortunate event with three straight hard-fought wins over the Sharks, and now the Bruins will try to do the same and exact their revenge on the ice.

Bruins at Blues Betting Total

Sunday night’s total is set at five goals at online sports betting sites. The OVER is 8-3 in Boston’s last 11 games in St. Louis.

Since winning each of their previous eight games, the Bruins have now lost three of their last four and find themselves on the brink of elimination. Boston is 7-2 in its last nine games on the road in these playoffs, and it will take another strong road effort on Sunday to force a Game 7.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.