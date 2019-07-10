Morikawa, Hovland atop 2019 John Deere Classic odds

Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa are a pair of first-year pros that have never won a PGA Tour event. That could change this weekend as the two young and promising players are co-favorites in what looks to be a wide open event at the John Deere Classic.

Hovland and Morikawa are each going off at +1600 on the John Deere Classic odds in Illinois at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Hovland has been playing great over the last month of the season, finishing tied-for-12th in the U.S. Open in June and then scoring back-to-back tied-for-13th finishes in the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the 3M Open, shooting 15-under-par in both of those events.

The 21-year-old closed out each of those three tournaments with his best round on Sunday, and in this light field a strong closer could thrive.

Morikawa has played in four PGA Tour events this season and made the cut in all four, finishing tied-for-14th in the RBC Canadian Open last month and an impressive tied-for-second in the 3M Open with a 20-under-par score last week. The 22-year-old Cal Berkeley graduate looks to have a bright future ahead of him, and that future could become the present with a PGA Tour win this Sunday.

Oklahoma State University product Matthew Wolff came out of nowhere last week to win the 3M Open with a 21-under-par performance after failing to crack the Top 50 in his previous three PGA Tour appearances. The 20-year-old will try to follow up his win with another in the John Deere Classic and is going off at +2000 on the golf odds.

The first veteran on the betting board is 39-year-old Lucas Glover, who is also going off at +2000 to win this tournament. Glover has played in 20 tournaments this season and has cracked the Top 25 in 13 of those events. He also has five top ten finishes this season including a tied-for-fourth showing in the Honda Classic and a tied-for-seventh finish in the 3M Open. Glover has three career PGA Tour wins under his belt.

Other top contenders in this field include Brian Harman (+2500), Charles Howell III (+2500), Joaquin Niemann (+2500), Kevin Streelman (+2500), Ryan Moore (+2500), Sungjae Im (+2500), and Daniel Berger (+2800).

