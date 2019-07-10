 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Los Angeles teams headline 2020 NBA championship odds

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers hold down the top two spots on the NBA championship odds at sportsbooks thanks to their offseason moves.

By OddsShark
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Lakers Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers had their sixth straight losing season in 2018-19 with a record of 37-45 straight up and 35-46-1 against the spread. That stretch of losing seasons is expected to come to an end this year as the Lakers are going off as the second favorite on the odds to win the NBA championship.

The Lakers are going off at +400 on the NBA championship odds for 2020 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Lakers traded Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and draft picks to the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason to secure the services of Anthony Davis. With Davis and LeBron James now in Lakers jerseys, the team has two of the top five players in the NBA this season.

Kyle Kuzma and a whole bunch of free agent signings including DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo and Danny Green will offer depth behind the Lakers’ dynamic duo.

Not included on the Lakers’ long list of free agent signings is Kawhi Leonard, who opted to join the Los Angeles Clippers instead. Leonard doesn’t come alone either as he helped orchestrate a trade for NBA MVP finalist Paul George to the Clippers. With Leonard and George joining a talented Clippers core that went 50-38 SU and 48-39-1 ATS without a superstar last year, the Clippers are this season’s betting favorite to win the championship at +300.

Leonard’s decision to leave the Toronto Raptors (+2000 to win the championship) is great news for the rest of the Eastern Conference. The Milwaukee Bucks (+500) return most of the key pieces from the team that went 70-27 SU and 57-36-4 ATS last season. Milwaukee was up 2-0 on Toronto in the Eastern Conference Finals before losing four straight; now with a chip on their shoulder and Leonard out West, the Bucks could be tough.

Other potential contenders to win the championship this season on the NBA odds include the Philadelphia 76ers (+800), Golden State Warriors (+1400), Houston Rockets (+1400), Denver Nuggets (+1600), Utah Jazz (+1600), Boston Celtics (+2000) and Brooklyn Nets (+2000).

Philadelphia pushed Toronto to seven games last season and could be even better in 2019-20. Jimmy Butler and J.J. Reddick are out, but Al Horford and Josh Richardson are in.

NBA Championship Betting Odds

Los Angeles Clippers +300

Los Angeles Lakers +400

Milwaukee Bucks +500

Philadelphia 76ers +800

Golden State Warriors +1400

Houston Rockets +1400

Denver Nuggets +1600

Utah Jazz +1600

Boston Celtics +2000

Brooklyn Nets +2000

Toronto Raptors +2000

See the complete list at OddsShark

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Next Up In NBA

This Article has a component height of 10. The sidebar size is short.