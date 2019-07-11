UFC Fight Night 155 odds and betting trends for Saturday night

Aspen Ladd is a perfect 8-0 through the first eight professional fights of her MMA career including a 3-0 record so far in the UFC. She will get her toughest test to date on Saturday night in the main event of UFC Fight Night 155 when she takes on Germaine de Randamie.

Ladd is a -170 favorite on the UFC odds to win this bantamweight bout in Sacramento at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The winner of this fight could be the next in line to face Amanda Nunes for her UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship as De Randamie is currently ranked No. 1 in the division behind Nunes and the winner of this fight should hold that spot at the end of the night.

De Randamie (+140) has not lost a fight since losing to Nunes back in 2013, winning each of her last four fights including victories over Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington to improve to 8-3 as a professional. This fight is a classic stash of styles as De Randamie is the far superior striker and Ladd is the far superior grappler; the fighter that is able to force her opponent out of their comfort zone will likely be the one to come out of the octagon with a win.

In a move that surprised a lot of MMA fans, Urijah Faber (+260) decided to return to the octagon for his first fight since 2016 to face off against Ricky Simon (-340). Whether this is a one-off fight due to its location in his hometown of Sacramento or the beginning of a proper comeback remains to be seen, but the fans at the Golden 1 Center will be firmly behind the 40-year-old in this one.

Ricky Simon is a solid up-and-comer who has a 15-1 record as a professional including eight straight wins and a 3-0 record so far in the UFC.

Rounding out the main card at UFC Fight Night 155 are Mirsad Bektic (-175) vs. Josh Emmett (+145), Karl Roberson (-225) vs. Wellington Turman (+175), and Marvin Vettori (-155) vs. Cezar Ferreira (+125). Turman is making his UFC debut at age 22 after going 15-2 as a professional in other promotions.

