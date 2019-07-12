Diamondbacks underdogs on Friday night MLB betting lines

The Arizona Diamondbacks entered the all-star break on the heels of a three-game winning streak. The Diamondbacks will try to extend that winning streak on Friday night when they play the first game of a three-game road series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Arizona is a +110 road underdog on the MLB odds in St. Louis at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Robbie Ray will take the mound for the Diamondbacks against Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals as -120 home favorites.

Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Notes

Playing in the same division as the best team in the majors in the 60-32 Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona’s only legitimate path to a playoff spot this season is through a wild card spot.

Coming out of the all-star break, eight teams are separated by less than three games in the National League race, with the Diamondbacks sitting right in the middle of that pack in fourth with a record of 46-45. Arizona ranks fourth in the NL in offensive production averaging 5.1 runs per game.

The Diamondbacks are just 1-4 in their last five games on the road per the OddsShark MLB Database. They open the second half of the season on a five-game road trip.

St. Louis Cardinals Betting Notes

St. Louis wrapped up a disappointing first half of the season with back-to-back losses against the San Francisco Giants, falling to 44-44 in the process. The Cardinals traded for Arizona’s best offensive weapon this offseason in Paul Goldschmidt, but despite that trade St. Louis entered the all-star break with 71 less runs scored than the Diamondbacks.

Goldschmidt, who hasn’t hit lower than .290 in the last six years, is batting just .254 in 2019 and has only 37 RBI. The Cardinals are 4-8 in their last 12 games overall.

Diamondbacks at Cardinals Betting Total

Friday night’s total is set at 8.5 runs. The UNDER is 13-4 in St. Louis’ last 17 home games.

The Cardinals enter Friday’s action just two games behind the Chicago Cubs for the top spot in the NL Central. They will wrap up their series with the Diamondbacks over the weekend with pitching matchups of Dakota Hudson vs. Merrill Kelly on Saturday and Miles Mikolas vs. Zack Greinke on Sunday.

