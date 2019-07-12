Dodgers vs. Red Sox odds tight for Friday series opener

The Los Angeles Dodgers had the best record in baseball over the first half of the season sitting at 60-32 through 92 games. After losing to the Red Sox in the World Series last year, the Dodgers will try to exact some revenge on Friday in the first game of a three-game road series against the defending champions.

Los Angeles is a small -115 road favorite on the MLB odds in Boston at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Kenta Maeda gets the call for the Dodgers as he faces off against Eduardo Rodrigues and the Red Sox as -105 home underdogs.

Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Notes

The Dodgers entered the all-star break on a low note going 0-3 as they were swept by the San Diego Padres. It was just the second time this season that Los Angeles had lost three straight games; since losing six straight to fall to 8-8 back in April, the Dodgers have gone 52-24 over their last 76 games.

With a pitching staff led by three all-stars, Los Angeles has the second best team ERA in the league at 3.37. And the team’s offense, which has averaged 5.2 runs per game this season, figures to be even better in the second half with Corey Seager and A.J. Pollock returning from injury.

Including last year’s two losses in the World Series, the Dodgers are 0-6 in their last six road games against the Red Sox per the OddsShark MLB Database.

Boston Red Sox Betting Notes

Don’t look now, but the Red Sox offense is officially back on track. Since June 24, Boston has averaged a staggering 8.6 runs per game, fueling the team to a 7-4 record over that stretch including a 4-0 record into the all-star break.

Boston opened the season with an 11-17 record but has since clawed itself back into contention with a 38-24 run. Still, there is work to do on the pitching side as the team ranks 17th in the majors with a team ERA of 4.59.

Dodgers at Red Sox Betting Total

Friday night’s total is set at 11 runs. The OVER is 7-2 in Boston’s last nine games.

It will be interesting to see how Los Angeles’ pitching staff fares against Boston’s heavy hitters. Ross Stripling will take on Chris Sale on Saturday and the series will wrap up on Sunday with Hyun-jin Ryu vs. David Price.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.