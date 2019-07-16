Rangers favorites hosting Diamondbacks on Tuesday MLB odds

The Texas Rangers are 3-6 in their last nine games against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rangers hope for better results against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night when they host Arizona in the first game of a two-game series.

Texas is a -160 home favorite on the MLB odds in Arlington at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Lance Lynn takes the mound on Tuesday night going up against Alex Young and the Diamondbacks as +140 road underdogs.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers When: Tuesday, July 16, 8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas Betting Line / Total: Texas -160 / 10 Runs Diamondbacks at Rangers OddsShark Matchup Report

Texas Rangers Betting Notes

The Rangers split their four-game series against the Houston Astros over the weekend, winning the first two games of the series before losing the second two. Lance Lynn picked up his fifth straight win in the series opener against Houston, striking out 11 and giving up no runs in seven innings as the Rangers cruised to a 5-0 victory.

Lynn now leads the MLB in wins with 12 and owns a 3.69 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP with 134 strikeouts in 122 innings pitched this season.

Since June of 2013, Lance Lynn has made eight starts against the Arizona Diamondbacks. His team is 7-1 in those eight starts including a current stretch of five straight wins per the OddsShark MLB Database.

Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Notes

Like Texas, Arizona lost both of its games over the weekend, managing only four total runs in back-to-back losses against the St. Louis Cardinals. With those losses, the Diamondbacks fell back down to .500 at 47-47.

Rookie Alex Young has a 0.68 ERA and a 0.38 WHIP through his first three major league appearances including two starts, leading Arizona to wins in both of those games. Despite a 6-3 record in their last nine games against Texas overall, the Diamondbacks are just 4-10 in their last 14 road games against the Rangers.

Diamondbacks at Rangers Betting Total

Tuesday night’s total is set at 10 runs. The UNDER is 5-5 in Arizona’s last five games.

This pitching matchup should be a good one between a veteran and a rookie that are both pitching well coming into this game. The short series wraps up on Wednesday with a projected showdown between Robbie Ray and Jesse Chavez. Ray is 2-0 with a 1.46 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP through two July starts.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.