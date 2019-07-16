Mets have betting trends going their way against the Twins

The New York Mets are 8-1 in their last nine games against the Minnesota Twins. The Mets hope that this stretch of success will continue when they visit the Twins for the first game of a two-game series on Tuesday night.

New York is a +125 road underdog on the MLB odds in Minnesota at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Steven Matz gets the start for the Mets squaring off against Michael Pineda and the Twins as -135 home favorites.

New York Mets at Minnesota Twins When: Tuesday, July 16, 8:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota Betting Line / Total: Minnesota -135 / 10 Runs Mets at Twins OddsShark Matchup Report

New York Mets Betting Notes

The Mets shook off an 8-4 loss to the Miami Marlins on Friday to bounce back to win the series with a 4-2 win on Saturday and a 6-2 win on Sunday. The series win was a nice change of pace for New York as the team’s last series victory came back in early June against the Colorado Rockies.

Before their current 2-0 winning streak, the Mets were 8-18 over their last 26 games. New York’s last three-game winning streak came all the way back in May. In their last six games coming off consecutive wins, the Mets are 0-6.

Minnesota Twins Betting Notes

Since storming out of the gate to a 47-22 record over their first 69 games, the Twins have cooled off considerably. Minnesota is 11-12 over its last 23 games. Still, after taking two of three games in Cleveland over the weekend, the Twins still hold a solid lead over the Indians in the AL Central.

With 523 runs scored this season and 402 runs allowed, the Twins have a run differential of +121 that ranks second only to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB.

Mets at Twins Betting Total

Tuesday night’s total is set at 10 runs. The UNDER is 5-1 in New York’s last six road games against Minnesota per the OddsShark MLB Database.

Minnesota is 37-20 as a betting favorite this season. This series finishes up on Wednesday as Minnesota’s Martin Perez takes on an undecided Mets pitcher. Zack Wheeler will miss his spot in the rotation for the Mets as he was sent to the injured list Monday with shoulder fatigue.

