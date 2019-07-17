McIlroy the betting favorite on 2019 British Open odds

Rory McIlroy set the course record of 61 at the Royal Portrush Golf Club back when he was 16 years old. The course has since been renovated, but McIlroy’s comfort on this course in his home country should only serve as an advantage as the 30-year-old seeks his fifth career major title.

McIlroy is a +800 favorite on the 2019 British Open odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Northern Ireland native is having a fantastic season on the PGA Tour with 11 top-ten finishes across 14 events played. Among those finishes is a runner-up showing at the WGC Mexico Championship and wins at the PLAYERS Championship and the RBC Canadian Open. McIlroy won the British Open in 2014 and finished in the top five in each of his last three appearances in this event.

Brooks Koepka is the second favorite on the golf odds going off at +1000 to win the Open Championship. Koepka has finished tied-for-57th in the Travelers Championship and in 65th in the 3M Open in his last two outings; and that won’t matter at all. The 29-year-old consistently finds another level in major tournaments. He has finished outside of the top 13 only once in his last 11 majors appearances, has won three of his last six, and has finished runner-up at both the Masters and the U.S. Open.

Tiger Woods (+1600 to win the Open Championship) has won this tournament three times with victories in 2000, 2005 and 2006. Woods broke out of an 11-year majors slump with his win in the Masters earlier this year. The 15-time major winner has not played in an event since finishing tied-for-21st in the U.S. Open last month.

Other potential contenders to win the British Open this year include Dustin Johnson (+1600), Jon Rahm (+1600), Justin Rose (+2000), Francesco Molinari (+2500), Patrick Cantlay (+2500), Tommy Fleetwood (+2500) and Xander Schaufflele (+2500). Molinari won this event last year to earn his first major tournament victory. Once a given to be among the favorites in every tournament he entered, 2017 winner Justin Spieth is all the way down the board this year at +3300.

2019 British Open Odds Rory McIlroy +800 Brooks Koepka +1000 Dustin Johnson +1600 Jon Rahm +1600 Tiger Woods +1600 Justin Rose +2000 Francesco Molinari +2500 Patrick Cantlay +2500 Tommy Fleetwood +2500 Xander Schaufflele +2500 Jordan Spieth +3300 See the complete list at OddsShark

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.