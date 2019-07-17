2019 British Open prop bets for week include group odds

Rory McIlroy has finished in the top five in each of his last four appearances in the British Open including his victory in this event back in 2014. Bettors who expect another strong showing from the Northern Ireland native can key McIlroy in a handful of British Open betting props at this week’s event.

McIlroy is going off at +800 on the odds to win the Open Championship at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Those bullish on his chances might also like him to win the prop Group A, which pits the five betting favorites in the tournament against each other. Rory McIlroy is going off at +225 to win Group A over Brooks Koepka (+275), Jon Rahm (+400), Dustin Johnson (+450) and Tiger Woods (+500).

Group B includes the tournament’s defending champion, Francesco Molinari, who is going off at +400 to win in his prop group against Justin Rose (+250), Xander Schauffele (+350), Tommy Fleetwood (+350) and Adam Scott (+400). Group C includes two former British Open champions in 2017 winner Justin Spieth (+400) and 2016 winner Henrik Stenson (+315) grouped with Justin Thomas (+300), Patrick Cantlay (+325) and Rickie Fowler (+400).

Bettors looking for additional action on Rory McIlroy might consider taking the 2014 British Open winner at +400 to finish the tournament as the top European player in the field. He will need to fend off a European field that includes Jon Rahm (+700), Justin Rose (+900), Francesco Molinari (+1200), Henrik Stenson (+1200) and Tommy Fleetwood (+1200).

As a 16-year-old, McIlroy set the course record at the Royal Portrush Golf Club with a 61. The course has since been renovated, and the record on the new course is currently held by Caolan Rafferty at 65. That record is not expected to last through the weekend; the lowest completed round of the tournament being 64 exactly is favored at +135 on the golf odds over “63 and under” at +220 and “65 and over” at +180.

Other general British Open prop bets include “will there be a hole-in-one?” (Yes -130, No +100), “will there be a double eagle” (Yes -115, No -115), “will there be a wire-to-wire winner?” (Yes +275, No -400) and “will there be a playoff?” (Yes +300, No -450). Only one of the last nine British Opens has required a playoff to determine a winner.

