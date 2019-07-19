Dodgers heavy betting favorites hosting Marlins on Friday

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 4-2 over their last six games and have the best record in the National League at 64-35. The Dodgers will host the team with the worst record in the National League on Friday in the first game of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.

Los Angeles is a -300 home favorite on the MLB odds in the series opener at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Hyun-jin Ryu is set to start for the Dodgers against rookie Zac Gallen and the Marlins as +250 road underdogs.

Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Notes

Since scoring only seven total runs across an 0-4 mini-slump earlier this month, the Dodgers have been tearing the cover off of the ball over their current 4-2 run. Los Angeles has scored 9.17 runs per game over its last six games and enters Friday’s action ranked second in the league in runs scored with 530 and fourth in home runs with 163.

Cody Bellinger has clubbed four home runs since the all-star break and is now batting .333 with 34 home runs and 77 RBI.

Hyun-jin Ryu owns a sensational 1.78 ERA and 0.93 WHIP this season. The Dodgers are 10-2 in his last 12 starts per the OddsShark MLB Database.

Miami Marlins Betting Notes

The Marlins entered their series against the San Diego Padres this week with a 2-8 record over their last 10 games. But with a walk-off victory on Thursday, the Marlins picked up their second win in three games against the Padres to secure a rare series win for Miami.

The team is 36-58 this season with a 31-56 record as a betting underdog. Surprisingly, the Marlins are 4-1 in their last five games against the Dodgers.

Marlins at Dodgers Betting Total

Friday night’s total is set at 7.5 runs. The UNDER is 6-2 in the last eight games between the Marlins and the Dodgers.

Bettors looking to wager on Friday’s game might be interested in the runline, which lists the Dodgers as a -1.5 (-130) favorite over the Marlins +1.5 (+110). The series continues over the weekend with Sandy Alcantara vs. Clayton Kershaw on Saturday and Jordan Yamamoto vs. Walker Buehler on Sunday. The Marlins are 5-1 through the first six starts of Yamamoto’s career.

