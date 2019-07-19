Phillies small underdog at Pirates on Friday MLB odds

The Philadelphia Phillies are 6-1 in their last seven games against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Phillies will try to keep that run of success going on Friday night when they take on the Pirates in the first game of a three-game series.

Philadelphia is a slight road underdog at -102 on the MLB odds in Pittsburgh at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Jake Arrieta will take the mound for the Phillies against Jordan Lyles and the Pirates as -108 home favorites.

Philadelphia Phillies Betting Notes

After getting crushed by the Los Angeles Dodgers 16-2 on Monday night, the Phillies bounced back to win two of their next three games against the defending National League champions.

With a record of 50-47 on the season, the Phillies enter Friday’s action 7.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East standings and a half-game back in the NL wild card race. Perhaps this fiery series against the Dodgers will spark something in the Phillies, but a 3-4 homestand to start the second half is not what the team had in mind.

While Jake Arrieta has struggled this season with a 4.54 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP, the Phillies are still 7-3 in his last 10 starts per the OddsShark MLB Database.

Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Notes

Pittsburgh had a golden opportunity to make up some ground in the tight race for the lead in the NL Central when it came out of the break with back-to-back series against division rivals in the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.

But after getting swept by the Cubs and losing two of three in St. Louis, the Pirates are now 45-50 on the season and sitting 6.5 back for the division lead. The Pirates will look for better results at home, where they are 22-21 on the season and 11-4 in their last 15 games against the Phillies.

Phillies at Pirates Betting Total

Friday night’s total is set at 10 runs. The UNDER is 8-1-3 in the last 12 games between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

Both of these teams could seriously use some momentum with a strong series this weekend. Zach Eflin vs. Trevor Williams is the projected pitching matchup for Saturday night and Vince Velasquez will face Joe Musgrove on Sunday afternoon.

