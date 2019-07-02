Yankees betting favorites at Mets in Tuesday series opener

The New York Yankees are 13-1 over their last 14 games including a current stretch of five straight wins. The Yankees will try to extend their winning streak to six games on Tuesday night when they visit the New York Mets in the first game of a two-game series against their cross-town rivals.

New York is a -143 road favorite on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. James Paxton is set to start for the Yankees as he faces off against Zach Wheeler and the Mets as +133 home underdogs.

New York Yankees Betting Notes

The fans in London, England were treated to quite the show over the weekend. The Yankees out-slugged the Boston Red Sox 17-13 on Saturday and then 12-8 on Sunday, extending their winning streak to five games and bringing their offensive average over that streak to a staggering 10.2 runs per game.

With their recent 13-1 surge, the Yankees have reclaimed their spot as the best offense in baseball leading the majors with 5.8 runs per game and have opened up a 6.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East as the All-Star break rapidly approaches.

In their last 18 games against the Mets, the Yankees are 12-6 per the OddsShark MLB Database.

New York Mets Betting Notes

While the Yankees are surging on the other side of town, the Mets are sinking in Queens. New York finally snapped a seven-game losing streak on Sunday with an 8-5 home win over the Atlanta Braves.

Still, the recent skid leaves the Mets nine games under .500 with a record of 38-47, 12 games back of the Braves in the NL East and behind ten teams in the Wild Card race. The Mets are 2-5 in their last seven games at home.

Yankees at Mets Betting Total

Tuesday night’s total is set at 8.5 runs. The OVER is 6-1 in the Yankees’ last seven games overall and 5-0 in their last five games on the road.

The Mets surprisingly stole a win as +136 underdogs in the Bronx last month and would love to steal another in this short series. Domingo German returns from the injured list for the Yankees on Wednesday night to face Jason Vargas.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.