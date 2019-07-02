Astros underdogs at Rockies on Tuesday MLB odds board

The Houston Astros are just 1-6 over their last seven games on the road. After sweeping the Seattle Mariners at home over the weekend, the Astros hope to carry some momentum into their two-game interleague road series against the Colorado Rockies starting on Tuesday night.

Houston is a +110 road underdog in the series opener at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Jose Urquidy will make his major league debut for the Astros against German Marquez and the Rockies as -120 home favorites.

Houston Astros Betting Notes

The Astros’ sweep against Seattle this weekend gave Houston some much needed momentum before the All-Star break as the team had gone just 2-9 over its previous 11 games. Houston still holds a comfortable lead in the AL West, but that lead has dwindled down to 6.5 games over Texas.

The Astros also enter Tuesday behind both the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins in the standings; these battles down the stretch will determine home field advantage in the postseason.

In their nine previous games as a betting underdog this season, the Astros are just 1-8 per the OddsShark MLB Database.

Colorado Rockies Betting Notes

Colorado continues to hit its way into relevance with the National League’s best offense averaging 5.65 runs per game with a batting average of .269, both best in the NL. The Rockies are also one of only four teams in the majors with a team ERA of over five runs per game at 5.16.

German Marquez has been one of the few bright spots on the Rockies staff, leading Colorado to a 6-2 record in his last eight starts. Colorado is hoping to snap out of a 2-8 slump in its last 10 games against Houston.

Astros at Rockies Betting Total

Tuesday night’s total is set at sky-high at 13 runs. The OVER is 7-1 in Colorado’s last eight games at home and 6-3 in its last nine games against the Astros.

Given how much offensive firepower there is on both of these squads, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see these trends towards the OVER continue. The short series wraps up on Wednesday night with a pitching matchup between Wade Miley and Peter Lambert. The Rockies are 0-3 in Lambert’s last three starts as the rookie boasts an 11.37 ERA over that stretch.

