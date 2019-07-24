Johnson, McIlroy lead the St. Jude Invitational odds

Dustin Johnson has won the St. Jude Classic in Memphis twice, once in 2012 and last year in 2018. In the event’s first year under WGC Invitational sponsorship, Johnson is hoping to enjoy continued success on this course.

Johnson is a +900 co-favorite on the odds to win the WGC St. Jude Invitational at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In addition to his success on this course at the TPC Southwind, Johnson also has six all-time wins in WGC events including a victory in the WGC Invitational in 2016. The 35-year-old has finished no better than 20th place in each of his last four tournaments since finishing in second place in the PGA Championship; perhaps this familiar course can help Johnson break this slump.

Rory McIlroy’s return to Portrush, Northern Ireland for the Open Championship ended in disaster last week. McIlroy (+900 in the WGC St. Jude Invitational) shot a quadruple-bogey on his first hole and finished Thursday with a 79. He tried valiantly to make the cut with a 65 on Friday, but missed it by one stroke. After that disappointing showing, McIlroy will try to bounce back in the WGC Invitational, an event that he won in 2016 when it was still the WGC Bridgestone Invitational.

Brooks Koepka (+1000) had another strong showing at the Open Championship finishing tied-for-fourth. He also admitted to the press that he didn’t really bother to practice for non-major events, which could help to explain why he has finished in 50th place or worse in each of his last three non-major events. Will we see Koepka’s A-game in an event that has 46 of the top 50 ranked players on the PGA Tour?

Justin Thomas (+1400) is the official defending champion of the WGC Invitational despite the venue change this year. Thomas has only five top ten finishes in 16 events played this season and has finished outside of the top ten in each of his last nine PGA Tour events.

Other top contenders on the golf odds in this year’s field include Jon Rahm (+1200), Patrick Cantlay (+2000), Justin Rose (+2200), Tommy Fleetwood (+2200) and Xander Schauffele (+2200). Schauffele has two wins on the Tour season.

