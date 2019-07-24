NBA win totals for season topped by Bucks, Clippers

The Milwaukee Bucks had the best record in the NBA last season at 60-22 straight up and 47-31-4 against the spread. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are hoping to build on that success with another strong season in 2019-20.

The season win total for Milwaukee is set at 56.5 (Over -110, Under -110) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. While the Bucks lost Malcolm Brogdon this offseason, they did retain Khris Middleton and added some nice depth with the signings of Robin Lopez, Wes Matthews, and Kyle Korver. This is a high number, but there’s no clear reason to expect regression from Milwaukee this season.

In the battle for Los Angeles this season, the Clippers are expected to pick up four more wins at 55.5 (Over -110, Under -110) than the Lakers are at 51.5 (Over -120, Under +100). The Clippers went 48-34 SU and 45-36-1 ATS last season without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the roster, so an uptick in wins is very likely. On the other hand, if Doc Rivers employs a similar strategy that Toronto did and rests Leonard on a consistent basis during the regular season, 56 wins may be a tough bar to reach in the deep Western Conference.

With two of the top five players in the world on their roster in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers absolutely have the talent to surpass 51.5 wins. But this is a team being built from the ground up with free agents after averaging only 27 wins per season over the last six seasons; there may be some growing pains in the early stages of the year as the revamped roster gels.

Other teams with win totals set at over 50 on the NBA odds this season include the Philadelphia 76ers at 53.5 (Over +105, Under -115), the Utah Jazz at 52.5 (Over -115, Under -105), the Houston Rockets at 51.5 (Over -120, Under -105), and the Denver Nuggets at 50.5 (Over -110, Under -110). Houston hit 53 wins last year and swapped out Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook this offseason.

The lowest totals on the board belong to the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers, who both have win totals set at 24.5 (Over -110, Under -110). The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently off the board after trading away Westbrook and George this offseason.

