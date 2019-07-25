Holloway vs. Edgar: UFC 240 odds and fight betting trends

Max Holloway had a 13-fight win streak snapped at UFC 236 when he attempted to go up in weight to face Dustin Poirier for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship. Holloway will return to his preferred weight to defend his UFC Featherweight Championship this Saturday in the main event of UFC 240 against Frankie Edgar.

Holloway is a -400 favorite on the UFC odds to defend his title at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. While the loss to Poirier did snap a winning streak that dated back to 2013 and dropped Max Holloway’s record to 20-4-0 as a professional, it didn’t do anything to drop his stock. The fight was a five-round instant classic that lived up to its main event billing. The 27-year-old is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, and he has a great chance to start a new win streak on Saturday.

Frankie Edgar (+300) will try to ruin those plans. The 37-year-old hasn’t fought in over a calendar year, last appearing in the Octagon in a win against Cub Swanson at UFC Fight Night 128 in April of 2018. Edgar is 22-6-1 as a professional and 3-2 in his last five fights with losses against Jose Aldo and Brian Ortega.

The fight against Ortega came on short notice when Max Holloway had to pull out of the main event of UFC 222 with an injury. That was the second time that a title fight between these two men had been canceled; at UFC 218, Holloway fought and defeated Jose Aldo when Brian Ortega had to withdraw from the event with an injury. With both fighters making it through training for this fight without any reported issues, it looks like this long awaited bout will finally take place.

Frankie Edgar has had two shots at the UFC Featherweight Championship before, losing to Jose Aldo at both UFC 156 and UFC 200. This figures to be his last shot at the strap. Unfortunately for Edgar, any chance he had of catching the champ off guard in this one went out the window when Holloway lost to Poirier in April. Holloway should enter this one highly motivated to shake off that loss with a win, and a highly-motivated Max Holloway in his proper weight class is going to be awfully tough to beat.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.