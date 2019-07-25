Cyborg vs. Spencer highlights rest of UFC 240 odds board

Cris Cyborg was a perfect 20-0 over her previous 20 fights before she got knocked out by Amanda Nunes at UFC 232. The former UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion is hoping to fight her way back into the title picture with a victory on Saturday night against Felicia Spencer in the co-main event of UFC 240.

Cyborg is a -700 favorite on the UFC odds in Edmonton at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The 34-year-old’s 13-year, 20-fight professional win streak started back in November of 2005 and stretched across multiple companies including Strikeforce, Invicta, and UFC. Cyborg’s UFC career opened with five straight wins before her loss last December.

Felicia Spencer (+450) will be making just her second appearance in a UFC octagon on Saturday. Spencer went 6-0 with Invicta and won the organization’s featherweight championship last November before joining the UFC. In her UFC debut, Spencer improved to 7-0 as a professional with a submission win over Megan Anderson. Four of her seven wins have come via submission; 17 of Cyborg’s 20 wins have come by way of knockout.

This could be Cris Cyborg’s last fight with the promotion. Her contract ends after this fight, and while a big-money rematch against Amanda Nunes could be tempting if she defeats Spencer, there is no guarantee that she will re-sign with the company given her rocky relationship with Dana White.

Geoff Neal is 11-2 as a professional including a 3-0 start in the UFC thus far. Neal is a -335 favorite on Saturday in a welterweight bout against Niko Price. Price (+255) opened his career with a 10-0 run that included wins in his first two UFC fights, but he has since lost two of his last five.

Rounding out the main card of UFC 240 are a pair of bouts that should be competitive between lightweights Arman Tsarukyan (-205) and Olivier Aubin-Mercier (+165) and between middleweights Krzysztof Jotko (-170) vs. Marc-André Barriault (+140).

The 22-year-old Tsarukyan (13-2) and the 30-year old Aubin-Mercier are both looking to bounce back from losses in their previous fights. Jotko (20-4) snapped a three-fight losing streak with a decision win over Alen Amedovski at UFC Fight Night 149 and would love to build on that momentum with another win.

