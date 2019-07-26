Phillies home underdogs vs. Braves on Friday MLB odds

The Philadelphia Phillies are 5-1 over their last six games and have narrowed their deficit in the NL East to just 5.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies will try to close the gap further on Friday when they host the Braves in the first game of a three-game series.

Philadelphia is a +115 home underdog on the MLB odds for this series opener at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Jake Arrieta gets the start against Mike Soroka and the Braves as -125 road favorites.

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies When: Friday, July 26, 7:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Betting Line / Total: Atlanta -125 / 10 Runs Braves at Phillies OddsShark Matchup Report

Philadelphia Phillies Betting Notes

The Phillies fell to 48-46 on the season in embarrassing fashion earlier this month when they got blown out at home 16-2 by the Los Angeles Dodgers. That loss seems to have triggered something in the Phillies as the team is 6-2 over its last eight games including a perfect 4-0 record in one-run games.

Philadelphia is suddenly finding ways to win in close games and appears to be building some confidence.

There should be no shortage of confidence for the Phillies in this series as they are 16-6 in their last 22 home games against Atlanta including a current 5-0 run per the OddsShark MLB Database.

Atlanta Braves Betting Notes

The Braves appeared to be running away with the top spot in the NL East, but now they’ve gone just 2-6 over their last eight games since going 8-1 in their previous nine. Atlanta’s offense has hit a snag over the eight-game slump averaging just 3.4 runs per game.

Rookie Mike Soroka could help the Braves get back on track; he has a 2.46 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP this season, and Atlanta is 8-1 in his last nine starts.

Braves at Phillies Betting Total

Friday night’s total is set at 10 runs. The UNDER is 5-0 in Atlanta’s last five games.

If Philadelphia hopes to make a push for the National League East, now would be the time to do it. This series continues on Saturday with Max Fried facing Zach Eflin and then wraps up on Sunday as Kevin Gausman squares off against Aaron Nola. Nola has given up one earned run or less in six of his last seven starts and the Phillies are 5-1 in his last six starts.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.