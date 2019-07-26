Pick’em matchup between Cubs, Brewers on Friday MLB odds

The Milwaukee Brewers are 5-3 in their last eight games against the Chicago Cubs. Currently sitting two games behind the Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central standings, the Brewers will try to gain some ground this weekend when they host the Cubs for a three-game series starting on Friday night.

Milwaukee is a slight underdog at -103 at home on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Gio Gonzalez will take the mound for the home team as he tries to out-duel Kyle Hendricks and the Cubs as -107 road favorites.

Milwaukee Brewers Betting Notes

Since opening the second half with a disappointing 1-3 start, the Brewers have bounced back to go 6-3 over their last nine games. The Brewers have been better at home with a 31-23 record than they have on the road with a 23-27 record this season, so this will be an important series to take advantage of home field, especially with the next six games in this head-to-head series coming in Chicago.

Gio Gonzalez has been serviceable this season with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP over seven starts. The Brewers are 5-1 in his last six starts per the OddsShark MLB Database.

Chicago Cubs Betting Notes

While the Brewers have a fairly significant home and road split, the Cubs’ is even more pronounced. Chicago has the second best home record in the National League at 36-18, but on the road they have the NL’s worst record of 19-29.

Currently tied with St. Louis for first place in the NL Central at 55-47, the Cubs will need to start winning on the road if they hope to win the division. The Cubs are 6-14 in their last 20 away from Wrigley Field.

Cubs at Brewers Betting Total

Friday night’s total is set at 9.5 runs. The UNDER is 7-2 in Chicago’s last nine games.

This game will be the first of 13 that these two teams have left against one another down the stretch. Jon Lester is projected to face Chase Anderson on Saturday, and the series wraps up Sunday with Jose Quintana vs. Zach Davies. The Cubs are 4-0 in Quintana’s last four starts since going 0-6 in his previous six.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.