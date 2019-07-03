Koepka, Matsuyama lead 3M Open odds at sportsbooks

Brooks Koepka has six career wins on the PGA Tour, but only two of those victories have come in non-major events. The four-time major winner will try to bring his best effort to a smaller event this weekend when he takes on the field in the 3M Open at the TPC Twin Cities.

Koepka is a +700 favorite to win the 3M Open in Minnesota at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The 29-year-old followed up a win in the PGA Championship with a tied-for-50th place in the RBC Canadian Open, and then finished in second place at the U.S. Open before tying for 57th place in the Travelers Championship. Koepka doesn’t always tank in non-major events though; this season he finished fourth at the AT&T Byron Nelson, tied-for-second at the Honda Classic and in first at the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges. What form he’ll show up in this week is anyone’s guess.

Hideki Matsuyama (+1000 to win the 3M Open) ranks sixth in strokes gained overall on the PGA Tour this season and is one of only two players in the top nine on that list not to win a tournament so far this season. He feels due for a breakthrough, but despite his strong play this season Matsuyama has only four top ten finishes in 17 events. The 27-year-old has five PGA Tour tournament wins under his belt with his most recent one coming in 2017.

Matsuyama is the only player in this field with a better strokes gained number than Jason Day (+1100), who has six top ten finishes in 16 PGA Tour appearances this season including a tied-for-eighth finish in his most recent event at the Travelers Championship. Day has amassed 12 PGA Tour wins over his career and picked up two in 2018; with three top five finishes in his last 13 tournaments, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Day come out on top of this field in the inaugural 3M Open.

Other top contenders on the golf odds to win the 3M Open include Bryson DeChambeau (+1400), Patrick Reed (+2200), Tony Finau (+2800), Viktor Hovland (+2800), Joaquin Niemann (+3300) and Rory Sabbatini (+3300). DeChambeau picked up his fifth PGA Tour win earlier this season in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

3M Open Betting Odds Brooks Koepka +700 Hideki Matsuyama +1000 Jason Day +1100 Bryson DeChambeau +1400 Patrick Reed +2200 Tony Finau +2800 Viktor Hovland +2800 Joaquin Niemann +3300 Rory Sabbatini +3300

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.