Chestnut favored again on 2019 Hot Dog Eating Contest odds

Joey Chestnut is the undisputed king of eating hot dogs, winning the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July 11 times over the last 12 years. Chestnut will look to defend his championship and set another world record on Thursday in New York.

Joey Chestnut is a heavy -1000 betting favorite to win the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Those daring enough to bet against Chestnut can take the field at +550. Since suffering a stunning upset at the hands of Matt Stonie in 2015 when he consumed “only” 60 hot dogs and buns, Chestnut roared back with 70 hot dogs and buns consumed in 2016, a world record 72 in 2017 and then another world record 74 in 2018.

Can Chestnut improve on his own world record again in 2019? The total number of hot dogs eaten by the winner this year is set at 73.5, with the OVER 73.5 and UNDER 73.5 both listed at odds of -120. Bettors can also wager on whether Joey Chestnut will eat OVER 9.5 (-165) or UNDER 9.5 (+125) hot dogs in the first minute of the competition and whether he will be at OVER 45.5 (-105) or UNDER 45.5 (-135) hot dogs eaten at the five-minute halfway mark.

Last year, Carmen Cincotti finished in second place in the competition with 64 hot dogs consumed, 10 behind Chestnut’s world record. This year bettors can bet on these two competitive eaters head-to-head with a spread of 10.5 hot dogs; Chestnut at -10.5 is at -115 and Cincotti at +10.5 is at -125.

Over on the women’s side of the competition, Miki Sudo enters the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest with five straight wins. Since getting the job done with 34 hot dogs eaten in 2014, Sudo has consumed 38 in 2015, 38.5 in 2016, 41 in 2017 and 37 in 2018.

Bettors that believe Sudo can match her personal best again in 2019 can take the winner of the Women’s Championship to go OVER 40.5 hot dogs eaten at +170 while the UNDER 40.5 is set at -250. An alternate line in the women’s competition has the total of OVER 38.5 (-130) as a slight favorite against the UNDER 38.5 at -110.

