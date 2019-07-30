Cubs betting favorites at Cardinals on Tuesday MLB odds

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are tied for first place in the National League Central with identical records of 56-49. First place in the division will be on the line when the two teams meet for a three-game series starting on Tuesday night.

Chicago is a -115 road favorite on the MLB odds in St. Louis at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Yu Darvish will take the mound for the Cubs against Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals as -105 home underdogs

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals When: Tuesday, July 30, 8:15 p.m. ET Where: New Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri Betting Line / Total: Chicago -115 / 9 Runs Cubs at Cardinals OddsShark Matchup Report

Chicago Cubs Betting Notes

The Cubs finally figured out a way to take their bullpen out of the equation on Sunday night, putting up 11 runs in an 11-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs were 1-5 over their previous six games before the win, and went 1-4 over their last five despite being tied or having the lead in the eighth inning or later in all five of those games.

Craig Kimbrel has converted on seven of his nine save chances but has allowed four home runs in 10.2 innings this season.

In their last 10 games against St. Louis, the Cubs are 7-3 including a current three-game winning streak per the OddsShark MLB Database.

St. Louis Cardinals Betting Notes

After falling to 44-45 on the season with a loss to Arizona in their first game out of the all-star break, the Cardinals surged back into playoff contention with a 12-2 run over their next 14 games.

St. Louis then lost back-to-back games over the weekend to Houston, and the team’s upcoming stretch doesn’t get any easier with Chicago at home and then the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Dodgers coming up on the road.

Cubs at Cardinals Betting Total

Tuesday night’s total is set at nine runs. The UNDER is 6-1 in Chicago’s last seven road games against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The NL Central figures to be a tight race down the stretch with these two teams coming into Tuesday’s action tied up in the standings and the Milwaukee Brewers sitting just one game back. This series continues Wednesday with a pitching matchup of Miles Mikolas vs. Kyle Hendricks, and wraps up Thursday with a Jack Flaherty vs. Jon Lester matchup.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.