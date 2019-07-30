Red Sox favorites hosting Rays in Tuesday AL East clash

The Boston Red Sox are 5-2 over their last seven games including a 2-1 series win over the Tampa Bay Rays last week. The Red Sox will try to earn another series victory over the Rays in a three-game series starting on Tuesday night.

Boston is a -131 home favorite on the MLB odds in the series opener at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. David Price is set to start for the Red Sox against Charlie Morton and the Rays as +121 road underdogs.

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox When: Tuesday, July 30, 7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts Betting Line / Total: Boston -131 / 9 Runs Rays at Red Sox OddsShark Matchup Report

Boston Red Sox Betting Notes

The Red Sox had a strong showing against the New York Yankees last week taking three games out of four in convincing fashion. Boston outscored the Yankees 44-22 over the four-game series and now has the top offense in baseball by a comfortable margin averaging 5.85 runs per game. Over their last 39 games, the Red Sox are 25-14.

David Price has been Boston’s most effective starter this season with a 3.66 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP and 114 strikeouts in 98.1 innings pitched. The Red Sox have lost in each of his last three starts since going 6-1 in his previous seven per the OddsShark MLB Database.

Tampa Bay Rays Betting Notes

Tampa Bay has won three of its last four games since going 1-7 over its previous eight. The Rays had a couple of uncharacteristically high-scoring games over the weekend, losing 10-9 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday and then winning by the same score on Sunday.

Charlie Morton will try to get the team’s pitching back on track; he enters this start with a 2.60 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP. The Rays have won four of his last five starts.

Rays at Red Sox Betting Total

Tuesday night’s total is set at nine runs. The OVER is 6-1 in Boston’s last seven games.

The Red Sox, Rays and Oakland Athletics are all less than two games apart in the standings for the second wild card spot in the American League. The Rays will use relievers to open their games against Rick Porcello on Wednesday night and Andrew Cashner on Thursday night. Despite owning an ugly 7.54 ERA in July, Porcello is a perfect 4-0 this month thanks to 14 runs per game of run support.

