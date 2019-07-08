Bell the betting favorite on 2019 Home Run Derby odds

Josh Bell is enjoying a career year for the Pirates batting .302 with 27 home runs and 84 RBI. The talented first baseman will try to keep his dream season going with a victory in the 2019 Home Run Derby on Monday night.

Bell is a +275 favorite on the 2019 Home Run Derby odds in Cleveland at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In the first round of the Derby he is a -200 favorite to advance over Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr (+160 to defeat Bell in the first round, +700 to win the Derby). Acuna Jr hit 26 home runs in 111 games as a 20-year-old rookie last season and has 21 home runs through 89 games this season. This will be the first Home Run Derby appearance for both of these players.

Pete Alonso (+500) enters the Derby with more home runs than any of his fellow competitors with 30. The rookie has been one of the few bright spots for the New York Mets this season as he has already broken the team’s rookie record for home runs and also has the most home runs by an NL rookie at the All-Star break in league history. Alonso is a -180 favorite in the first round against Carlos Santana (+150 against Alonso, +1200 to win), who has only 19 home runs on the season but will have the home crowd in Cleveland behind him.

Joc Pederson (+700) and Alex Bregman (+1000) have both competed in the Home Run Derby once before. Pederson, who has 20 home runs in just 259 at bats this season, defeated Manny Machado and Albert Pujols before losing to Todd Frazier in the final in 2015. Bregman was eliminated by Kyle Schwarber in the first round last year. Pederson is a -150 favorite over Bregman (+120) on the MLB odds in this matchup.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+400) only has eight home runs this season, but his reputation as a batting practice masher and the son of 2007 Derby winner Vladimir Guerrero precede him. He will take on Matt Chapman (+550) in the only pick’em of the first round this year as both hitters are going off at -115 to win this matchup. Chapman has 21 home runs this season and is Christian Yelich’s injury replacement.

2019 Home Run Derby Odds Josh Bell +275 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +400 Pete Alonso +500 Matt Chapman +550 Ronald Acuna Jr. +700 Joc Pederson +700 Alex Bregman +1000 Carlos Santana +1200

