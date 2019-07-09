American League favorites on 2019 MLB All-Star Game odds

The American League All-Stars improved to 6-0 over the last six MLB All-Star Games and 18-3-1 over the last 22 All-Star Games with their 8-6 win in extra innings over the National League All-Stars last season. The AL hope to keep their recent stretch of success going on Tuesday night as the home team in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

The All-Stars from the American League are a slight favorite at -115 on the MLB odds in Cleveland at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Justin Verlander will get the start for the AL All-Stars against Hyun-jin Ryu and the NL All-Stars who are slight underdogs at -105.

Justin Verlander and Lucas Giolito would have both been excellent options to start this game, but Verlander deserves the nod here with a sterling 2.98 ERA, a 0.81 WHIP and 153 strikeouts in 126.2 innings so far this season.

The American League staff also includes Gerrit Cole and Jose Berrios while closers include Aroldis Chapman and Brad Hand. Per usual in the All-Star Game, the offense is also stacked with superstars including Mike Trout, Gary Sanchez and Alex Bregman leading the way.

In addition to winning the last six MLB All-Star Games outright, the American League is also 5-1 on the runline in those six games. This year, the AL -1.5 is going off at +165 against the NL +1.5 at -190.

In the All-Star Game it is hard to argue that one side is more talented than the other as both teams are loaded with elite talent, but this National League roster really does appear to be loaded this season. Christian Yelich (.329 BA and 31 HR) and Cody Bellinger (.336 BA and 30 HR) have been the two best bats in the league this season.

The pitching staff, even without Max Scherzer and Zack Greinke, is led by some excellent arms including the Los Angeles Dodgers trio of Ryu, Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler. Kirby Yates, Felipe Vazquez and Will Smith lead an impressive bullpen.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 8.5 runs. The UNDER is 8-3 in the last 11 MLB All-Star Games.

Two straight decades of AL dominance make it hard to pick against the American League in this year’s All-Star Game. But on the other hand, getting arguably the more talented team on paper in the National League as underdogs could be hard to pass up.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.