Cubs road favorites at Phillies on Tuesday night MLB odds

The Chicago Cubs are just 7-13 in their last 20 games on the road. The Cubs will try to get the job done on the road on Tuesday night in the first game of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Chicago is a -125 road favorite on the MLB odds in Philadelphia at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Jose Quintana gets the start for the Cubs and will take on Jason Vargas and the Phillies as +115 home underdogs.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies When: Tuesday, August 13, 7:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Betting Line / Total: Chicago -125 / 10 Runs Cubs at Phillies OddsShark Matchup Report

The Cubs have opened up a slight lead in the NL Central thanks to a 5-1 homestand that included a sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers and brought the team’s record to 41-19 at Wrigley Field.

Unfortunately for the Cubs, half of their games take place away from their home stadium; on the road this season, Chicago is 23-35 through 58 games. The team’s current 10-game road trip concludes with a three-game trip to Pittsburgh after this series wraps up.

Over Jose Quintana’s last seven starts, the Cubs are a perfect 7-0. Quintana has a 2.08 ERA and a 0.69 WHIP through his first two starts in the month of August.

When the Phillies went on a 5-1 run towards the end of July it looked as though the team might be starting to put things together for a second half run. Instead, Philadelphia went just 5-5 over its next 10 games and then 1-5 over its next six. The Phillies are still in the mix for a playoff spot at 60-58, but the surging New York Mets have now passed them in the standings. Philadelphia is 3-11 in its last 14 games as a home underdog.

Cubs at Phillies Betting Total

Tuesday night’s total is set at 10 runs. The UNDER is 7-0 in Philadelphia’s last seven games against NL Central opponents per the OddsShark MLB Database.

This is a golden opportunity for the Cubs to break out of their road woes against this slumping Phillies squad. The series continues on Wednesday night with a matchup that will be broadcast on ESPN between Aaron Nola and Cole Hamels and wraps up Thursday night with Drew Smyly vs. Yu Darvish.

